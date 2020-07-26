1/1
Shirley Faye Madden
1930 - 2020
Shirley Faye Madden Shirley Faye Madden passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Born April 13, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana, she was a resident of Marin County for 65 years. Shirley is survived by her husband, Donald Madden of Novato, CA. Together they had owned and operated several boarding kennel facilities over the years, including Marin Hills Kennels in Fairfax, Kennel Extraordinaire in Mill Valley and Park a Pup in San Rafael. Shirley is survived by two brothers, Gary Deavel of Michigan and Jim Deavel of Montana. She will be missed by her children, Debra Ziegler of Montana, Kent Madden of San Rafael, CA, and Kim Geisinger of El Sobrante, CA. She additionally is survived by her nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, living in Texas, Idaho and California. No services are scheduled at this time due to the Covid-19 virus. Instead, the family recommends contributions go to Hospice by the Bay, Marin and Sonoma Counties, and her favorite, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
