Shirley Yvonne Craner, nee Elkins Passed away surrounded by family at her San Rafael home on January 19, 2018 after a length illness. A second generation and lifelong Marinite, Shirley was born in Kentfield at Ross Hospital on February 17, 1929. An only child, Shirley was raised in Mill Valley by her parents, Arva and Marguerite. Her Grand-parents, S.F. and Eva Elkins, owned the Mill Valley Lumber Company. Shirley attended Park Grammar School, Tamal-pais High School and College of Marin. It was at Tamalpais High School where she met the love of her life Gerald (Jerry) Craner. Gerald and Shirley were married in Mill Valley on July 28, 1950. Shirley stayed in Mill Valley, while Jerry served as a U.S. Marine, returning home to be with Shirley when she gave birth to their son, Clifford Elkins. Gerald and Shirley were married 68 years and lived in Fairfax and San Anselmo, before settling down in San Rafael. Shirley is surived by her husband Jerry, son Clifford and daughter-in-law, Miriam, of Walnut Creek.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019