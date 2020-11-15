Shizuko Kawamoto November 21, 1921 - October 31, 2020 Shizuko Kawamoto, who was going to celebrate her 99th birthday on November 21, died peacefully while a resident at The Redwoods Senior Community in Mill Valley. Shizuko was born in Brawley, California, in the Imperial Valley, the third child of Tsunematsu and Hayame Fujita who were Issei or first generation Japanese-Americans. Shizuko and her family did back-breaking work of growing melons, strawberries and other produce under the hot California sun. As migrant farmworkers, they were required to move frequently. In the spring of 1942 the Fujita Family was uprooted and incarcerated for three years in the Poston Concentration Camp, along with other Japanese Americans. About this experience Shizuko said, "I was in shock. It was so sudden, and we had to move quickly. It was dusty and hot, hot, hot." Shizuko married Carl Kaoru Kawamoto in 1947. Carl built their house in Mill Valley where they lived together for 65 years, becoming an integral part of the Japanese American community of Marin. They were founding members of the Marin Nakayoshi Club and the Buddhist Temple of Marin, where they participated in countless Obon festivals, religious services, and fundraisers. Shizuko is survived by a younger sister, Miyeko Yuki of Sacramento, her two children, Sandra Goto and Gerald Kawamoto, three grandchildren, Stacey and Garrett Goto, Nicholas Kawamoto, and a great-granddaughter soon to be. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl, older sisters Miyako Kawaguchi and Fumie Mukai, and younger brothers Shoji and Yutaka Fujita. Because of current restrictions with Covid-19, there will be no funeral services at this time. Shizuko will be interred next to her husband Carl, after a brief Buddhist ceremony for immediate family only, at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley.



