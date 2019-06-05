|
Sigrid Elfi Smetsers Sigrid ("Sigi") Smetsers passed away on May 27th following a sudden and unexpected illness. She was born in Hamburg, Germany (Sigrid Glimmann) during WWII and came to America as a young woman to pursue the American Dream. She married Harry Smetsers, native of the Netherlands, and served for many years as a sales professional for Lufthansa Airlines until retirement. Sigi was attractive, intelligent and a take-charge person - very much in the style of professional women today. She was also compassionate, good natured and most of all a true friend to many. She is survived by Harry, her husband of 47 years and two nieces in Germany, Gisela Glimmann and Julia Warnken. A great human spirit, she will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life gathering is planned and will be announced shortly.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 5 to June 9, 2019