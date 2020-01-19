|
Stacey Ann Fraser January 5, 1961 - January 11, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear Stacey Ann Fraser, 59, after a brief, brave battle with brain cancer. Stacey was in the peak of health when she learned she had months to live. While we are heartbroken beyond words, Stacey would want us to celebrate her life, rather than mourn her passing. And she did pack a lot of living into her short life! A longtime resident of Sausalito, Stacey was born in 1961 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, to John and Virginia Fraser. Stacey was the baby of the family of seven children and grew up in Novato, graduating from Novato High School in 1979. Stacey leaves behind her beloved partner and soulmate of 24 years, Beth DiLego. Stacey and Beth were an amazingly happy couple they had years of adventures, fun, friends, travel and laughter. They both loved Sausalito and Stacey never took their lives there for granted, enjoying daily sunrise walks, hiking, the redwoods, vacations, reading and fashion. The girl could accessorize! She was often seen around town with her curly hair peeking out from a stylish cap, beret or hat. She also enjoyed live music, often with her siblings Kent and Kerri, and was a renowned dog lover dogs of all kinds gravitated to her. Stacey began her retail career at the ripe old age of 10, helping her grandparents at their store House of Fraser in the old Sausalito Village Fair building. She went on to spend 20 years as general manager of eight retail stores on Pier 39, and in 2005, with her partner Beth, realized a lifetime dream as they opened their own shop in Sausalito, "Dis & Dat - A Unique Boutique." They were very proud that their shop was honored by the Chamber of Commerce as Business of the Year in 2008. Stacey had recently been managing Jewelry by the Bay, Soxalito and Baysic in Sausalito. Stacey had been a member of the Sausalito Women's Club, serving on their scholarship board, the Board of Chamber of Commerce, and as a CARSS volunteer driver for the elderly, with Sausalito Village. She was a VIP (Volunteer in Public Safety) for the Sausalito Police Department and recently received her 10-year service recognition. Stacey had an incredible sense of humor that is hard to capture in words. She was funny, had a kind and generous heart and saw the best in everyone. She lived her life by the Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Stacey will be truly missed by all and will be deeply missed by Beth, her family and her large circle of friends, forever. In addition to her partner Beth, Stacey leaves behind her much-loved siblings: sister Michele (Henry) Boudinot, triplets Kerri (Brian) Bond and their children Larkin and Logan, Kirk (Jamie) and their children Jonas and Jessica, Kent (Jeannie), and sister April. Their brother John Michael sadly passed two years ago. Stacey was predeceased by her father John Fraser and mother Virginia Fraser, with whom she was particularly close. Stacey's Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Sausalito Woman's Club on January 28, 2020 from 1-4p.m. Transportation will be provided by shuttle from both The Star of the Sea Catholic Church and the Christ Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to support causes Stacey held most dear The Marin Humane Society, The Sausalito Women's Club Scholarship Foundation or MALT (Marin Agricultural Land Trust).
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 19, 2020