More Obituaries for Stanley Finkelstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Finkelstein

Stanley Finkelstein Obituary
Stanley Finkelstein Dr. and writer passed on September 23 in Mill Valley. Born in Brooklyn, on October 13, 1932, to Louis and Rose Epstein. Graduated NYU in 1952. Then, drafted into the Army. A successful dentist in Manhattan, serving clients like John Travolta. In 1984, moved to Marin to pursue a writing career. A quarterfinalist in three writing contests represented by John Grisham. Volunteered for Doctor without Boarders, JCC, Big Brother, and took care of his cousin with AIDS. He is survived by wife Selma Bomfim, daughter Shayna Finkelstein, and sister Rhea.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
