Stanley H. Bloom 8/29/1923 - 6/21/2020 Stanley H. Bloom passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. He lived in San Rafael and Novato for many decades. Stan was born in Rochester, New York, to Ida and Saul Bloom. After proudly serving in The Army during World War II, Stan received his B.A. from the University of Rochester and studied two years post-graduate at USC in Motion Picture Production. Stan's early career was as a television writer and then as a manufacturer's rep for garden and outdoor furniture. Stan served on the Board of Directors of the Marin JCC, the Marin Food Bank, and Ritter House. Stan was a generous, quick-witted, selfless and gentle man of great integrity. He will be sorely missed by his many friends. Interment will be at Valley Memorial Cemetery in Novato.



