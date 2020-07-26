1/1
Stella Maria Cantarutti
1933 - 2020
Stella Maria Cantarutti Stella Maria Cantarutti, age 86, died peacefully Friday June 12, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1933 in Healdsburg, CA. Stella grew up in Sonoma County and graduated from Geyserville High School. She married her love, Ben Cantarutti, in 1952; he preceded her death in 2009. They moved to Novato in 1959, where they bought their first house and started a business. They were married 57 years. Stella was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved traveling, was an accomplished artist, talented musician, and excellent cook. Stella's hands were never still and always creating. Her incredible spirit will be missed. Stella is survived by her daughter Sabina; son-in-law Ron; son Robin; daughter-in-law Shannon; and six grandchildren. A service will be held at a later date.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
