Stephanie Cecelia Bell Stephanie Bell, loving mother of John Pusch, Kjell Johnson, Sean Johnson and Lisa (Johnson) Salvas, passed away rather suddenly on Tuesday, June 23rd from sepsis. Stephanie was born on June 28, 1946 to Richard and Mary Virginia (Engskov) Bell. She was born and raised primarily in San Francisco by her single mother, where she attended Polytechnic High School and was named Miss Poly her senior year. Shortly after high school she married Ray Johnson. They moved to Marin County in 1969 and owned homes in Novato, Kentfield and San Anselmo. Stephanie had a successful career in real estate with Scott McCall in the late 70's while actively participating in her children's sports, activities and school events. In 1985 she married Ronald Pusch and lived in Fairfax with their son John. Stephanie was an integral part of their business, Aurora Gallery, a fine antique shop in downtown San Anselmo. She developed a passion for antiques and continued collecting and selling throughout her life. Most recently she purchased a home in Santa Rosa, where she was happiest working away in her garden. Stephanie was an accomplished seamstress, fantastic cook and homemaker, animal lover and avid gardener. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Virginia Green. In addition to her children, she is survived by her sister Suzette Cummins, niece Alexandra Cummins, and her grandchildren Hayden Salvas, Hilary Salvas and Devin Holbrook, who were the light of her life. Given the current community health concerns, a service will be held at a later date.



