Stephanie "Steff" Council Stephanie age 76, died on November 6, 2019 with her husband, children and their spouses by her side in San Rafael, CA. Steff was born in Las Vegas, NM to Dorothy Ilfeld Palmer and Wayne Palmer. When she was little the family moved to Tarrytown, NY. They spent a brief time there and then moved to Toluca Lake, CA where she grew up before moving to Novato, CA. She resided there for 49 years. Those who knew her know she loved to travel, shop and find a good deal. It wasn't uncommon for her to book a new trip before she had gone on her an already scheduled trip. Many of the trips included one of her favorite pastimes playing in bridge tournaments. She loved spending time talking about her grandkids as much as possible. Many of the bridge players at the local senior center knew all about them. Though she couldn't get around all that well she still managed to attend school events and sporting events. While her kids grew up in Novato, so did her role as mom to many. She was known to all as Momma Roman. It wasn't uncommon for her to worry about all her "adopted" children and their well-being. It continued to grow to the next generation of kids as well. She is survived, missed and celebrated by her husband Bart, her children Kim Roman (Matt), Rick Roman (Jen), grandchildren Spencer and Johnny, and sister Auntie Les. There is a very large list of extended family that will miss her as well. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00PM. It will be held at Marin Country Club, 500 Country Club Dr. in Novato, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to either The Marin Humane Society or The Margaret Todd Center.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019