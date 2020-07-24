1/1
Stephanie Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie Gray Stephanie Gray, longtime resident of Marin County, has died from Covid 19, at the age of 74. Stephanie moved to Marin County from San Francisco where she worked as an Occupational Therapist and later an Acupuncturist. Stephanie valiantly lived with M.S. for many years, and could be seen traveling around Mill Valley and San Rafael in her wheelchair, greeting people she knew along the way. Her home away from home was the Royal Grounds Coffee Shop on Fourth Avenue. A trip there was a daily necessity, and it is where she entertained out of town relatives and friends. Her two hour escapes from the nursing home where she lived was her biggest pleasure in life, and during her years of decreasing physical ability, contributed greatly to her mental health. She was a longtime member of the Community Congregational Church in Tiburon, and received tremendous love and support from its members, even after years of not being able to attend services. Those relationships gave her family much comfort in knowing she was so cared for. Stephanie is is survived by her sister Madeline Bakker, of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; her husband Grant Hollett; and her nephew, Theo Bakker. If you would like to remember Stephanie by giving a donation, please consider the Community Congregational Church for one of their important programs. Steph worried mightily about her beloved coffee shop closing due to Covid, so please go by and pick up a coffee as often as you can - that would make her very happy. If you would like to share any memories, please write Madeline at: msmadeline2@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
I remember taking to Stephanie at the Royal Ground whenever I went in there and she always had a smile on her face.
Lisa Cohen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved