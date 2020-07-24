Stephanie Gray Stephanie Gray, longtime resident of Marin County, has died from Covid 19, at the age of 74. Stephanie moved to Marin County from San Francisco where she worked as an Occupational Therapist and later an Acupuncturist. Stephanie valiantly lived with M.S. for many years, and could be seen traveling around Mill Valley and San Rafael in her wheelchair, greeting people she knew along the way. Her home away from home was the Royal Grounds Coffee Shop on Fourth Avenue. A trip there was a daily necessity, and it is where she entertained out of town relatives and friends. Her two hour escapes from the nursing home where she lived was her biggest pleasure in life, and during her years of decreasing physical ability, contributed greatly to her mental health. She was a longtime member of the Community Congregational Church in Tiburon, and received tremendous love and support from its members, even after years of not being able to attend services. Those relationships gave her family much comfort in knowing she was so cared for. Stephanie is is survived by her sister Madeline Bakker, of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; her husband Grant Hollett; and her nephew, Theo Bakker. If you would like to remember Stephanie by giving a donation, please consider the Community Congregational Church for one of their important programs. Steph worried mightily about her beloved coffee shop closing due to Covid, so please go by and pick up a coffee as often as you can - that would make her very happy. If you would like to share any memories, please write Madeline at: msmadeline2@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store