Stephanie Lynn (Lewis) Thompson Passed away on February 4, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 70 at her home in Novato. She was born on June 24, 1948 in Oakland Calif. and raised in Crockett, Vallejo and Napa and was a graduate of Napa High in 1966. She was predeceased in death by her parents Morris and Joan Lewis. She is survived by her daughter Sasha Thompson of Portland, Oregon, sisters Donna Gomes and husband Jim and Debra Lewis, niece Kelly Williams, nephews Colby Gomes, Drew Gomes and many cousins. Stephanie was a long time resident of Novato where she owned her own business, Stephanie Thompson Bookkeeping and Financial Administration for many years. Stephanie was a long time active member in rotary in Marin. She had an extraordinary love for animals and was a lifelong supporter of animal rights and animal adoption. The family wants to thank her many friends, especially, Janice O'Neill, Peggi Garvey, Judy Laughter, Gina Hagen for their support and care during Stephanie's illness. The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the special staff at Hospice by the Bay, Blake, Annemarie, Laura and Elizabeth for the wonderful care of Stephanie. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 (noon) Oak Tree Vineyard Clubhouse, 2001 Salvador Ave., Napa, CA to celebrate her life.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019