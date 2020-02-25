|
Dr. Stephen Andrew Levine Died on February 22, 2020 at the age of 80, in San Rafael, CA, from Lewy Body Disease. Steve was born in Brooklyn, NY, on January 16, 1940, the eldest son of Blanche and Harry Levine. With his brother Martin, now deceased, the family moved to Long Beach, CA, in 1951. Steve, bright and intellectually curious, was a National Merit Scholar. He attended USC and later Stanford University. Intrigued by the mysteries of the mind, he pursued a career in psychiatry at UCSF. In 1963, he married Marlene Odelson and they had two daughters, Elizabeth and Amy. Steve's career was forged in the countercultural climate of 1960s San Francisco. He worked at the frontlines of psychiatry at the progressive Haight-Ashbury Free Clinic serving disenfranchised members of the community. Steve's career in psychiatry spanned fifty years, during which time he held positions at Langley Porter, Marin General Hospital and several other medical centers, and maintained a thriving private practice for decades in San Rafael in which he specialized in the treatment of addictions. He brought a spirit of compassion and wisdom to his patients, some of whom may not otherwise have had access to treatment. Steve also held teaching positions in which he trained mental health professionals. After his first marriage ended, Steve married Pamela Bauman in 1982 and settled in San Anselmo where they raised their children, Jacob and Sasha. As strong physically as he was mentally, Steve excelled at tennis, was an avid runner, and loved to hike the trails of Marin County with his family. He involved himself in the Marin County community through volunteer work with the Italian Street Painting Festival and Hospice by the Bay. In 2007, Steve mourned the loss of his beloved wife Pamela. Throughout his life, Steve read deeply, always engaging with new ideas and the study of philosophy. In later years, he focused on spiritual exploration, and was drawn to Buddhist practice. Steve will be remembered for his fine qualities of mind and heart, depth of character and goodness. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth and George Brathwaite, Amy, Jacob, and Sasha Levine, his grandchildren Jordan, Benjamin, and Simone Brathwaite, first wife Marlene Knox and former partner Ruth Rosenthal. The memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27th at 3 PM - 6pm at The Falkirk Cultural Center at 1408 Mission Ave in San Rafael. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Hospice by the Bay or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org/donate).
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 25, 2020