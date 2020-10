Stephen C. Gardner Stephen Gardner of Novato, California died of apparent heart failure on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at age 71. Born April 16, 1949 he was a lifelong resident of Marin County. His gentle presence is missed by those of us who had the privilege of getting to know this noble-hearted man. A Memorial FB page will be set up to celebrate Steve's life.



