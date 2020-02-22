|
Stephen D. Scott (Scott Gilbert) June 13, 1944 - Feb. 10, 2020 Stephen passed away peacefully at MarinHealth Medical Center. He was a humble, quiet, kind, easy-going man who was a good listener and a good friend. He always tried to help people out and do the next right thing. He was loving, honest, intelligent, had a great sense of humor and an insatiable appetite for learning, studying, and traveling. He was born in Chattanooga, TN and grew up in Berkeley. He attended Berkeley HS graduating in 1962. He attended Laney College and received his BA from Cal State Hayward. He played drums and bass professionally in the 60s and 70s with Latin and Afro Cuban Jazz groups around the Bay Area. He loved to make and listen to all kinds of music and loved watching Youtube videos of George Carlin and Don Rickles. For the last 40 years, Stephen worked as an electrician and electrical contractor and found his true calling in 1989 as an early expert in electromagnetic field management, testing and mitigation. He became one of the nation's foremost experts in EMF management and creating healthy homes. He worked with nationwide experts on some of the most challenging and complex projects involved in EMFs and radio frequency. His death will be a great loss to his family and to this healthy homes community. He is survived by his life partner of over 30 years, Barbara Leicht; by his son, Brandon Gilbert and by his step children Janice Miller and Jared Senne. He was a true giant to his family and his community. He will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of his life will be planned at a future date. For further information, email: marincounty [email protected]
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2020