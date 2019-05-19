|
Stephen James Hall 10-24-1952 to 3-30-2019 Steve began his life journey in San Francisco, grew up in Marin County. After graduating from Redwood High School, he went on to become an electrician with I.B.E.W. Local #6. Steve loved sports, photography, and most of all his family and friends. Steve leaves behind his children Heather and Brandon (Gilly), grand-children Cyndol and Cutter, siblings Mike (Sally), Sherralyn (Mark), aunt Terry and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life to be held on 5/25/2019 at Stafford Lake in Novato, site #2 at 1:00pm.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 19, 2019