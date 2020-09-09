1/1
Stephen John Retter
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen John Retter November 11, 1937 July 31, 2020 Steve, age 82, passed away the evening of July 31, 2020, following a recurrence of cancer. Born in San Francisco, CA to parents John and Betty Retter, he moved with his family to Mill Valley, CA at age 10. He graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1955 and from the University of California, Berkeley in 1959 with a degree in Civil Engineering. After serving two years in the Army with the Army Corps of Engineers, Steve returned to California, where he joined his father in the family electrical business, Retter Electric Company, founded by his grandfather. Steve is survived by his wife, Karen; children Cindy (Mike) Hastings, Debbie (Rich) Kupetsky and Maryanne Bache; stepchildren Kenny (Lori) Mogan, Kim (Dave) Yelle, and Kevin (Tracey) Mogan; 12 grandchildren; and sister, Jeanne Bush. He was predeceased by daughter, Jennifer Retter. Steve loved sports. As a kid he played baseball, basketball and football, but baseball was the team sport he loved best. He coached little league, girls softball, and rooted for the Giants. As an adult he became avid about tennis, golf, and skiing. He took up cycling for a few years and trained for and rode in the seven-day AIDS Ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles, in honor of his daughter, Jennifer. Steve was a man of many talents, a great sense of humor, and a heart full of love for his family and close friends. No memorial service is planned, due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hospice of Marin or the charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved