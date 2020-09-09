Stephen John Retter November 11, 1937 July 31, 2020 Steve, age 82, passed away the evening of July 31, 2020, following a recurrence of cancer. Born in San Francisco, CA to parents John and Betty Retter, he moved with his family to Mill Valley, CA at age 10. He graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1955 and from the University of California, Berkeley in 1959 with a degree in Civil Engineering. After serving two years in the Army with the Army Corps of Engineers, Steve returned to California, where he joined his father in the family electrical business, Retter Electric Company, founded by his grandfather. Steve is survived by his wife, Karen; children Cindy (Mike) Hastings, Debbie (Rich) Kupetsky and Maryanne Bache; stepchildren Kenny (Lori) Mogan, Kim (Dave) Yelle, and Kevin (Tracey) Mogan; 12 grandchildren; and sister, Jeanne Bush. He was predeceased by daughter, Jennifer Retter. Steve loved sports. As a kid he played baseball, basketball and football, but baseball was the team sport he loved best. He coached little league, girls softball, and rooted for the Giants. As an adult he became avid about tennis, golf, and skiing. He took up cycling for a few years and trained for and rode in the seven-day AIDS Ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles, in honor of his daughter, Jennifer. Steve was a man of many talents, a great sense of humor, and a heart full of love for his family and close friends. No memorial service is planned, due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hospice of Marin or the charity of one's choice
.