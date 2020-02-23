|
Stephen Mohan Stephen Mohan passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with melanoma. Steve was born in Camden, New Jersey on June 22, 1960 and moved to the Bay Area with his family in 1968. He attended U.C. Santa Cruz, where he discovered a love for horticulture and gardening. He graduated with a degree in business from Cal Poly Pomona. Soon after graduation, Steve established his own business, planning and maintaining gardens throughout Marin and Sonoma Counties. In 1989, he married his partner for life, Patricia Johnston, with whom he shared their well-loved children Kevin and Karina. Steve held his family close. He was a truly good man who lived a peaceful, meditative life. Steve was a nurturer of all things: his loved ones, fellow beings, the soil and plants of his trade. He and Patty moved to Reno in 2016 where they were close to family and to the peaks and valleys that they loved. In his final years, Steve volunteered at the May Arboretum and the University of Nevada Arboretum. He is survived by his wife, Patty and children Kevin and Karina, his father, Jim Mohan, his mother, Renate Victor, and his sister, Caitlin Mohan. A memorial celebration of Stephen's life will be held on April 19 at 11:00 a.m. in the garden of the May Arboretum.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020