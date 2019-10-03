|
Stephen (Steve) O. Nicol Born January 28th, 1945 at St. Mary's in San Francisco, passed away September 21, 2019 surrounded by family in his long-time Novato residence. Steve grew up in San Anselmo and graduated from Drake High School. He was an active Boy Scout, keeping his Troop afloat as the Senior Patrol Leader when his Scout-master moved on, and later earned the rank of Eagle. He went on to college at UC Davis and Sonoma State earning a degree in Psychology before joining the Navy. Upon his return home from his time overseas with the Navy, he began working with his mother (Linda Nicol) at her business, Red Robin Caterers where he continued many wonderful catering traditions until selling the business in 2017. Steve was an avid reader, long standing member of the Larkspur Chamber of Commerce, yogi, mentor, and conversationalist. Steve is survived by his son, Bronson, best friend, Kyra, brothers Barry (Vera) and Robert (Rebecca), nieces Kara and Maya, nephews Adam and Flyn, 3 grand-nephews, 2 grand-nieces, several cousins, and numerous close friends he also called family. Services will be held in Spring 2020 at the Marin Art & Garden Center. More details to come. Donations in Steve's memory can be made to , Marin Humane Society, or another cat shelter/foster service.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019