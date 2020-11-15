Sterling Price Rainey b. Oct. 2, 1928 Denver, CO d. Oct. 24, 2020 San Leandro, CA Sterling Rainey died on October 24 of heart failure, at Carlton Senior Living in San Leandro, where he had lived for two years. A longtime resident of Marin County (Ross, San Rafael), Sterling was Music Director at First United Methodist Church in San Rafael for more than 60 years. Also, he worked for the Russell Smith family in Ross for several decades, and ran a busy catering business of his own, as well as later working as a kitchen manager for Ann Walker Catering. Later in his life, he was the manager of an apartment complex in San Rafael. Sterling spent his childhood in Louviers, Colorado, a DuPont "company town" that provided the dynamite that blasted roads and tunnels through the Rockies. He began playing piano very young, and by the age of 13 was regularly playing at his family's church. He was in the Army, part of the occupying force in Japan right after WWII. He attended Hastings College in Nebraska, and graduated with a degree in piano performance from Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington. Sterling is survived by his daughter Kathy Kahn; her husband David; their sons Daniel and Jeremy; daughter-in-law Kerry; son Stan Rainey; Stan's wife Melissa and sons Shawn, Phil, and Jesse; daughter-in-law JamieMarie; great-grandchildren Kyle, Jamison, and Christopher; first cousin Clifford Cunningham; and many more distant cousins and nephews and nieces and many friends in many places. Sterling is predeceased by his life partner, Kentner Scott; former wife Helen McClurg Rainey; his parents, Sterling and Kathryn; and his sister Mary Lee Johnston. Memorial contributions to Marin Symphony Association, marinsymphony.org
. Memorial website: NeverGone.com/Memorials/sterlingrainey
