Steve Anderson Passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 75. Steve was raised in Fairfax, California. He graduated from Drake High School, class of 1961, where he lettered in basketball and baseball. Steve followed in his father's footsteps and enjoyed a career in wine sales and marketing. He represented Charles Krug Winery for many years before joining the House of Daniels. Steve had a lifelong love of animals and sports. He took in every stray cat that crossed his path and was rarely without a dog or two in his life. Indeed, Steve was best friends to every dog in Marinwood and always had a pocketful of dog treats. Steve played and coached softball throughout Marin for many decades. At one point, he simultaneously played for The Cantina in Mill Valley, Matteucci's men's team in San Anselmo and coached the legendary Matteucci's Hit Ladies. He also generously gave of his time and talents to coach youth softball; first in Marinwood in the 1970's with his first wife, Karen and then in San Rafael in the 1990's with his second wife, Sue. Steve's favorite accomplishment, however, was being a Dad to daughters Cory and Stephanie, and what a Dad he was. Steve never missed an opportunity to cheer on his girls at plays, sports, school events and the like, or a chance to share his pride with all his friends. Steve was an expert bedtime story reader, trivia master, personal chef, and jokester. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bobby Anderson, and beloved dogs Fido, McMillan, and Bitbit. He is survived by his children Cory Anderson of Atlanta, GA and Stephanie Anderson of Vacaville, grandchildren Laila and Jayden of Vacaville, sister Betty Ellis of Santa Rosa and a large extended family. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00pm at The Club at McInnis Park Golf Center; 350 Smith Ranch Road, San Rafael. Keeping with Steve's signature look, casual attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Marin Humane Society.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019