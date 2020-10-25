1/1
Steve Philipsheck
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Philipsheck Steve Philipsheck left us very unexpectedly on October 7th, and his spirit will forever be with the trees. Steve spent the early years in Miles City, Montana and then moved to Marin County and settled in West Marin. The rest of his childhood was spent in Pt. Reyes and Inverness, graduating from Tomales High School in 1967. His 40-year career in tree work began with his friend/ mentor/teacher Tom Kent of Inverness. Steve started to work for the family-owned Sohner Tree Service in San Anselmo as a climber in 1973. Steve built many wonderful relationships while at Sohner and after many years of climbing became a mentor/ teacher/coach to many of the young guys that came and went and are still friends to this day. Many have stories to tell about how Steve helped them in some of their most trying times in big Eucalyptus trees, and gave them all the encouragement to keep going, and that they could do it. Steve was a perfectionist when it came to working in the trees and followed the Arborist's creed of Principles and Practice. He was true to his trade in his entire career. He held to the old school way about teaching the younger guys the correct way to approach climbing and pruning and all the skills it takes to be a good tree trimmer. Steve decided to work independently and had many long-term clients in Marin and Sonoma Counties, where he used his skills as a pruner; fruit trees were his specialty. Steve is survived by Sarah, his wife of 49 years; daughters Katie Sellmann (husband Matt) and Alissa Price, (husband Matt); four grandchildren: Kalea, 17, Ellie, 11, Forrest, 10, and Freya 8; a brother, Mike Philipsheck of Gold Beach, Oregon; and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, Steve would appreciate trees planted in his memory anywhere and everywhere.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 19, 2020
He was the greatest teacher. I learned that there was a right way, a wrong way and there was Steve's way.
I never found a joke he didn't already know the punchline to.
He was a master of looking totally at ease while taking down the Gnarliest Eucs. I still make a flush cut and wonder what he would say
Michael Ballard
Friend
October 19, 2020
May all of your wonderful memories bring you peace and comfort. Steve was a good friend from school in West Marin. I am saddened to hear of his passing. We both read a lot of Edgar Allan Poe, Poe's writing always makes me think of Steve. It was joyful to hear he shared a long marriage, children and grandchildren and rewarding career. Sincere condolences for your loss.
Sharon Guiney Smitherman
Friend
October 18, 2020
Thanks Steve for everything you brought to the table. We grew as a team through out the years we worked together. I could not have had a better mentor, teacher and friend. You made the impossible seem possible and made hard work go real easy. I’m proud to have had the chance to share in your life. Thanks...
Robert W. Phillips
Coworker
October 16, 2020
I remember Steve from elementary school. From fourth grade even! I’m happy to read that he had a long marriage, children and grandchildren, and a fulfilling job where he was appreciated. He was a special kid with brains and a bright spirit. I had a crush on him. Few childhood classmates stay in our memories. Steve did in mine. My condolences to his family.
Hatte Rubenstein
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved