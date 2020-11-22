Steven Blair Steve was a fearless Army veteran and Director of Juvenile Hall in Marin County for 40 years who was born in Berkeley, CA on April 22, 1948 and died in Chico, CA on November 2, 2020 at the age of 72. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Blair; his stepdaughter, Amy Hansen (Jim); his grandchildren Carter (7) and Blake (4), both of Chico, CA; his sister, Pamela Blair (David Harden) of Sonora, CA; his brother, Donald Blair of Fairfield, CA and many other loving friends and family members. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be delayed until Steve's birthday month, April 2021. Specific details of the memorial service are listed on Newton Bracewell's website. The family requests any Memorial Donations be made to Steven's favorite charity, CASA. The link to give is: www.NVCSS.org
. Click the tab GIVE, then choose CASA Program.