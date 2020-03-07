|
|
Steven Robert La Carrubba Of Corte Madera, California, passed away on February 18, 2020, after battling melanoma. He was surrounded by loving family and friends. He was 58 years old. Steve grew up on the San Francisco Peninsula and spent many of his summers with family in Northern New Jersey. He graduated high school from Menlo School, college from the University of Nevada, with a degree in Hotel Management, and Golden Gate University with an MBA. Steve's professional career was in finance and accounting in the fields of printing, wine production and non-profit organizations. Steve liked to spend time on the water, reading, watching movies and most anything that included his family. The family spent many vacations at one of his favorite locations, Sea Ranch, enjoying walks along the rocky coast, playing games and watching sunsets with cocktail in hand. Steve was a fabulous cook with several signature dishes including the very favorite, Eggplant Parmesan. He could make anything with pasta taste great. Steve was an avid fisherman, frequenting various lakes with his brother and kids. He turned this hobby into a business in 2010, when he started Giarah Lures, a fresh water fishing lure company. Steve was a devoted husband and father, always cheering from the sidelines at sporting events. Although a man of fewer words than most, he had a huge heart. Steve will be remembered for a deep love of his family, his dry sense of humor and his boundless knowledge about all kinds of topics. He leaves his wife of 24 years, Lynne (Lieber); two children: Gianni and Sarah; his mother Armida La Carrubba; three siblings: Armida Giglio, Stephanie La Carrubba and Adam La Carrubba and their families as well as many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Menlo School Endowment - Alumni Scholarship fund in Steve's memory (https://www.menloschool.org/ support-menlo/online-giving.php).
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 7, 2020