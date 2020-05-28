Stewart Clark Fife Stewart Clark Fife, 18, of Charlottesville, VA and Marin County, CA, passed away on May 17, 2020, at his family's home in Jackson Hole, WY. Better known as Stewie or Stew, he was born on May 3, 2002 in Charlottesville, VA. It was a beautiful spring day in the mountains of Jackson Hole when Stewart and the love of his life, Maddie Ferguson, were headed out on an adventure to spend time by the river when their vehicle overturned and Stewart did not survive the trauma to his young body. Stewart was the beloved middle child of Marian Darrell Fife and David Edward Fife of Marin County, CA and Charlottesville, VA, whose family includes siblings John Edward Fife (Jack) and Susan Dearing Fife (Dearing). Stewart was the grandchild of Jack and Renee Darrell, and Gene and Anne Fife, both also of Charlottesville, VA. Stewart was a 2020 graduate of Redwood High School in Larkspur, CA and had also attended St. Anne's-Belfield School in Charlottesville, VA, where the bonds of lifelong friendships were formed. As a young child, Stewart attended The Windward School in White Plains, NY where he learned to overcome his dyslexia and develop the self-confidence which fueled his deep sense of generosity rooted in his kind and sensitive nature. Stewart was planning to attend The College of Charleston in Charleston, SC in the fall. He had a love for life and passion for sports, having played ice hockey, lacrosse, squash and golf throughout middle and high school. He also enjoyed frequent trips to Chick-Fil-A with a carload of his pals. Stewart was an old soul and a stranger to no one. Known for his kind heart, mischievous smile and quick wit, Stewart was loved from coast to coast by people who knew him well, having lived in Charlottesville, VA, Bedford, NY, and outside of San Francisco, CA. But his heart was always at the foot of the Blue Ridge mountains around Charlottesville, where he felt most at home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store