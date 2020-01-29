Home

Stuart Brotman (1966-2011) It's hard to believe that it's been 9 years since your passing on January 29, 2011. Not a day goes by that I don't miss your smile, your laughter and your generous heart. Stuie, I miss our daily calls about nothing and everything. Memories of you are everywhere. As you look down on your beautiful wife and daughter, continue to fill their hearts with love and light. Mom, Dad, Ilana and I miss you everyday. Continue to be the model for all of us. I love you my brother. - Brenley
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
