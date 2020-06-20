Dr. Sue Fleckles, Ph.D. June 27, 1941 - May 13, 2020 Dr. Sue Fleckles Ph.D., born Jaqueline Sue Smith, passed away peacefully at her home in Sonoma on May 13, 2020 after a long illness. Age 78, she was born on June 27, 1941 in Sacramento to Allan and Victory Smith. As a child, her family moved to the Bay Area where she resided her entire life, including 43 years in Fairfax, California. She graduated from Berkeley High School in 1959 and began attending U.C. Berkeley in fall of the same year. There she met her husband, Charles, and they were married in September of 1961. They eventually settled in Marin County and Sue returned to school as a mother of two children in the 1970's, obtaining her B.A. from Dominican University. She was awarded a Ph.D. in Psychology from the Wright Institute in 1980. Past president of the Marin Psychological Association, Sue practiced in Marin and in Fairfield for 33 years, retiring in 2014. Sue's many hobbies and interests included camping and traveling with her beloved husband in their R.V. named Trudy. She loved word games and was an inveterate scrabble player. An avid reader, she was in many book clubs throughout her life and was always looking for next book recommendation or recommending one she had just read to her many friends and family. Sue is survived by her beloved husband of 58 and one-half years, Charles S. Fleckles M.D.; son Robin Fleckles of Redway, CA; son Eric Fleckles and wife Renee Fujii of Makaha, Hawaii; brother Scott Smith of Rio Vista, CA; brother David Smith and wife Patricia Yates of Los Gatos, CA, 11 nieces and nephews and numerous grand-nephews and nieces. A virtual memorial has been held for close friends and family and the spreading of ashes will be private. Her family wishes to thank Hospice by the Bay and Fiji Home Care for their loving care and support. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Lung Association or the charity of their choice.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.