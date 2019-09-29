|
Susan A. (Schoppa) Hanks Oct 1, 1950 Aug 20, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. Susan passed away peacefully at her home in Novato, CA after a six-month battle with cancer. Predeceased by father Arthur W. Schoppa and mother Ida J. Smith of Chicago, IL, she leaves behind husband David M. Hanks of Novato, CA, daughter Heather J. Russo of McMinnville, OR, daughter Bonnie H. Merriman (Michael) of Arroyo Grande, CA, and grand-children Zeke J. Russo, Milo D. Russo, and Brie S. Merriman. She is survived by brother Ronald A. Schoppa (Betty) and sister Carolee Luenebrink. Sue was born in Oak Park, IL. She attended public schools and had a happy childhood in a loving family. As a teenager Sue was outgoing. She played organ for her local church and was on the pom-pom squad at East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, IL. From high school, Susan was accepted into the acclaimed pipe organ program at Valparaiso University in Indiana. Ultimately she transferred to Illinois State University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She then married her high school sweetheart David and they moved west to California, settling in Novato. Susan became a Certified Pharmacy Technician and worked in retail pharmacy while raising her daughters Heather and Bonnie. Sue was a skilled writer with an impressive vocabulary and an immense appreciation for literature. She read books by the dozen and passed them along to lucky friends and family. Historical novels and all-things-English were her primary interests. In late 2018 she took a "trip of a lifetime" to England and Scotland and returned reenergized in her passion for British history. As a friend, Sue was dedicated and loyal. She fostered long-standing friendships within her neighborhood and the community. Driving friends to medical appointments, sewing quilts for their grandchildren, and cooking meals were just a few of the ways she demonstrated caring and support. As a grandmother, Sue was warm and loving, and a treasure to her family. Sue's life was a journey guided by her faith. She devoted her time in service as a member at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Novato, CA. She was head of the Altar Guild, and a member of the Worship committee, the Women's Circle, and the Helping Hands ministry. Her fellow 'church ladies' were a great comfort and an ever-present encouragement during her illness. Donations in Sue's honor may be made to Hospice By the Bay in Larkspur, CA. A private memorial service was held for Sue at Good Shepard Lutheran Church.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019