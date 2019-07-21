Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Espelera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan de la China Espelera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan de la China Espelera Obituary
Susan Espelera Jan 6, 1952 July 15, 2019 Susan de la China Espelera died peacefully at home in Greenbrae on July 15th. She was 67 years old. The tenth of 13 children, Susan was born to Felix and Adelaida Espelera of Manapala, on the island of Negros in the Philippines. An explorer at heart, Susan came to the United States from the Philippines in 1984 to work at the World's Fair in New Orleans. She quickly became a United States citizen, something she was extremely proud of and took very seriously. Susan devoted her life to helping others. She was a wonderful caregiver to Jack and Delores Kelly of San Rafael, Henry and Betty Wilkins of Ross, "Elou' Denicke of Ross, Alice Virginia Wren of Ross, Henry and Daphne Greene Wilkins of Greenbrae, and Kate Webb of Kent Woodlands. Susan embraced her life in California. An avid gardener and an enthusiastic Golden State Warrior fan, she was passionate about nature, loved animals and was a devoted friend. Susan had a loving heart, gentle spirit and wonderful sense of humor. Her incredible courage was fueled by her strong belief in God. She will be missed most dearly by her friends and family both in the United States and in the Philippines.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.