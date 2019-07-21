|
Susan Espelera Jan 6, 1952 July 15, 2019 Susan de la China Espelera died peacefully at home in Greenbrae on July 15th. She was 67 years old. The tenth of 13 children, Susan was born to Felix and Adelaida Espelera of Manapala, on the island of Negros in the Philippines. An explorer at heart, Susan came to the United States from the Philippines in 1984 to work at the World's Fair in New Orleans. She quickly became a United States citizen, something she was extremely proud of and took very seriously. Susan devoted her life to helping others. She was a wonderful caregiver to Jack and Delores Kelly of San Rafael, Henry and Betty Wilkins of Ross, "Elou' Denicke of Ross, Alice Virginia Wren of Ross, Henry and Daphne Greene Wilkins of Greenbrae, and Kate Webb of Kent Woodlands. Susan embraced her life in California. An avid gardener and an enthusiastic Golden State Warrior fan, she was passionate about nature, loved animals and was a devoted friend. Susan had a loving heart, gentle spirit and wonderful sense of humor. Her incredible courage was fueled by her strong belief in God. She will be missed most dearly by her friends and family both in the United States and in the Philippines.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 21, 2019