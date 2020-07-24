Susan Hunt-Lemay Aug 11, 1961 - Jan 14, 2019 Sue or Dee was born at Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ, raised in Runnemede, NJ and graduated from Triton Regional High School in Runnemede, NJ. Her education was in political science in Camden, CO. She attended college for photography at Antonelli Institute of Photography in Philadelphia, PA. Shortly after the birth of her son, Alexander, in 1986 she decided to move to California and raise Alex, who predeceased her. She met her husband Thomas Lemay in 1990, married in 1993, and lived in Novato, CA until she passed in 2019. She had a passion for sled dogs and the outdoors, she loved swimming, camping, traveling, family and friends. She was truly the most genuine person. She volunteered for many nonprofit organizations, such as: The American Cancer Society
, Marin Youth Court, Vacaville Adapt program, Marin Humane, she was the Alcohol Justice Volunteer of the Year in 2009, and also assisted Christmas in April, Novato Housing and Services Commission, and many, many, more. RIP my love.