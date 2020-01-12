|
Susan (Baumer) Jardine June 1955 - October 2019 Caring and Loving companion to husband Richard Jardine for 40 years. Proud Mother of Kirsten Rose Jardine Chapman and Kirsten's wonderful husband Russell Chapman. Doting Grandmother to Bryce Richard Chapman. Brother of Frederick Baumer - - Friends for life. Daughter of Fred and Rose Baumer; deceased 2008 and 2016 respectively. Despite coping with a life threatening medical condition for most of her adult life, Susan's strong character enabled her to be always engaged with family, friends, and the world. All who knew her admired her determination and positive spirit. Please contact Richard or Frederick if you would like to reminisce and share memories of Susan.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020