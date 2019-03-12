|
Susan Jolly McClintock Oct. 20 1944- March 5, 2019 Susan Jolly McClintock passed away on March 5, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends. Sue was born on Long Island New York to George and Elizabeth Jolly. She graduated from Mitchell College in 1965, then moved to San Francisco, driving cross country with her girlfriend. In San Francisco in 1970, she met the love of her life, Reed McClintock. Reed and Sue were married in 1976 and were together for over 48 years. Reed and Sue settled in Greenbrae in 1978. Sue was a devoted wife and mother. An avid tennis player, Sue was a longtime member of Mt Tam Racquet Club in Larkspur, where she captained many teams and made great friends. Sue is Survived by her beloved husband Reed, her loving son and daughter-in-law Scott and Katie McClintock, her granddaughter Eloise and 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Elizabeth Jolly, her sister Joan McIlwee, her son Ryan Miller McClintock, her nephew Todd Reed McClintock. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on March 13th, 2019 at Redwoods Presbyterian Church, 110 Magnolia Avenue, Larkspur, CA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Sue's memory to LITA (Love Is The Answer), 4340 Redwood Highway, Suite 101, San Rafael, CA 94903 or LITAMARIN.ORG Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019