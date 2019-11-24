|
|
Susanne (Susie) J. Windeler Middagh Was born April 4, 1950 in Berkeley, CA and passed away November 9, 2019 in Tiburon, Ca at the age of 69. She was predeceased by her parents Robert Robinson Windeler and Phyllis Dell Dube. Susie is survived by her husband Robert A. Middagh of Tiburon, her sister Molly Windeler Slay of Oakland and Molly's son Tyler Slay an Attorney from Oakland, Ca, Robert T. and Victoria (Vicky) Middagh and her two grandsons Michael and Chris Middagh whom she absolutely adored. Upon graduation from Oakland High School she moved south to attend San Diego State College and later started her first job at New York Life Insurance Company. Later she came home to attend the wedding of her good friends Norm Nowicki and Susan Woods Azevedo where she met her soulmate, companion and best friend for the next 45 years. They corresponded with each other and he finally convinced her to move back to Marin County. Upon returning she started working as the personal secretary for Edward Morphy a local real estate appraiser and then went on to the Woodson Mortgage Company where she rose to the position of Vice President. She moved on to work for Old Republic Title Company as an escrow assistant for 10 years. Other jobs she held along her stellar career were assistant vice president & loan administration at Marin Savings, assistant vice president and residential loan manager at City Federal Savings in Oakland and vice president real estate lending at Stanford Savings and Loan association in Palo Alto. Susie and Robert were married at the Royal Lahaina Hotel in Maui in 1989 and they lived in Tiburon for the next 30 years. Susie loved to garden and would often display or share with others her Bird's of Paradise that she was so very proud of. Susie and Robert would enjoy the many trips to Pebble Beach visiting her mom. They would always jump in the car and tour one of the most beautiful coastal areas in California. She loved her mom so very much. And when her mom's dream to move from Oakland to the 17 mile drive in Pebble Beach became a reality Susie was so very happy for her. Susie and her husband always had a dog or two as a part of their family and all these pets came from local shelters. She will be missed by her many friends one of whom is Shirley Banks of Greenbrae. Their weekly chats on the phone involving politics, local issues and especially President Trump were often priceless. Remembrances for Susie can be made as a donation in her name to Guide Dogs for the Blind, 350 Los Ranchitos Road, San Rafael, Ca 94903, St. Vincent's School for Boy's 1 St. Vincent's Drive, San Rafael, Ca 94903 or . A memorial for Susie will be scheduled at a later date. Monte's Chapel of the Hills-San Anselmo 415 453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 24, 2019