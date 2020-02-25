|
Suzanne C DeGregory On Monday, January 27, 2020, Suzanne C De-Gregory, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 71. Suzanne was born on November 21, 1948 in Oakland, CA to Ross and Collette DeGregory. She was the oldest of three siblings and spent all her studies in Marin County, including receiving her degrees and teaching credentials at Dominican College in San Rafael. She married Solomon Rosenzweig on March 22, 1985 and they have lived together in San Rafael for over 35 years. Suzanne was a Resource Specialist in the San Rafael School District for 44 years and helped hundreds of children with learning disabilities. From home visits with food to being a safe place for a child, she was there for them. Throughout her career, she would be stopped by her past students and family to thank Suzanne for all of her efforts. They would tell her how much she changed their lives for the better and they would never forget her. Suzanne was a strong part of the moment to start gardens at schools in Marin County. This included spending her own personal time and money to tend to the gardens when the school couldn't afford a gardener. Suzanne was an avid gardener, cook and had an infectious laugh. The garden that she worked on with her husband was their pride and joy. From fruits, vegetables, flowers and all the antique roses that she collected, she helped create an amazing garden. Suzanne would share her roses and flowers with everyone, delivering beautiful flower arrangements to all that needed a little cheer added to their day. This generosity stretched from the front desk at her schools to the harbor-masters office near her home. Every year that there was a school party for teachers, it was at her home and she loved every bit of it. Suzanne was one of the best home cooks you would ever meet and Suzanne was willing to cook for just about whomever needed a meal. Her smile and infectious laugh left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Suzanne is survived by her loving husband Solomon, daughter Rebecca and son Casey. Everyone that loved her will forever see her in the face of a rose and hear her laugh in a child's gleeful play.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020