Suzanne Elizabeth Miller Dec. 22, 1947 - Oct. 17, 2019 Suzanne Elizabeth Miller of Muir Beach passed away while visiting her second home in Honolulu. Born in Monterey, California she attended Santa Catalina School, the American School in Lugano, Switzerland and was a graduate of Dominican University. She was a talented graphic artist and won national and international awards for package design. As a designer and event planner she decorated events for the San Francisco Symphony and the American Bar Association. She gave freely of her time and talents with event planning and design for her childrens' school events and the Muir Beach Community Center. She was a loving wife and is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Miller of Muir Beach and a wonderful mother to her two sons Scot Miller of Mill Valley, and Michael Plann of Phoenix, Arizona. She adored her two grand-children Dylan and Delilah Plann. She had two brothers, Denis Simard of Grass Valley, Ernest Simard of Petaluma, and a sister, Sandra Moritz of Monterey. Suzanne was a gentle and caring person with a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh that lit up the room. We loved her deeply and she will always be with us. At Suzanne's request there will be no service or celebration of her life. Donations may be made to: .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 3, 2019