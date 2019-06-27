|
Suzanne "Sue" Flowers Coholan Passed away, surrounded by her children, on April 4, 2019 at The Redwoods Retirement Community in Mill Valley, California. She was 88 years old. Sue was born in Taft, CA the second child of Thomas and Edna Flowers, Sr. The family moved to the Bay Area four years later. Raised in Oakland with older brother Tom (d. 2004), Sue attended Oakland High School and UC Berkeley, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and was an active member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After graduation in 1952, Sue pursued a career in Personnel and Training at the old White House Department Store and IBM in San Francisco. Upon marriage to Frederick "Fred" Phillip Coholan of New Britain, Connecticut in 1957, Sue moved to Marin County where she and Fred raised four wonderful children; Margaret, Michael, Stephen and Caroline, enjoying all Marin has to offer in the way of its beauty and outdoor life. Sue worked for the County of Marin, Social Services for 15 years. Sadly, Fred passed away in 1995. After her retirement, Sue pursued her favorite interests full time - travel in Europe, movies, books, museums, long hikes, and many seasons of music at the San Francisco Symphony. Sue was always engaged in politics and delving into research of interesting subjects. She loved art, history, literature, nature, good food, good wine, and good conversation about all of them! Long on friends and neighbors, Sue also leaves her beautiful grandchildren Hannah Lehmkuhl and Peter Coholan. We all miss her strength, wisdom, and humor, and reminding us that "the only way out is through." In addition to her children and grandchildren, Sue is survived by extended East Coast Coholan family; sister-in-law Koko Flowers of San Francisco; and niece Jenny Tylcoat; grandniece Becky Kluth; and grandnephew Benedict Avery of the United Kingdom. Her children wish to thank the staff at The Redwoods Health Care Center. Our mother's life was truly enhanced by their gracious love and comfort during the last four years of her life. Donations in memory of Sue Coholan to NAMI Marin, where she was a volunteer for many years and started the first NAMI helpline in the B Street, San Rafael office, would be most welcome. https://www.namimarin.org/donate. A private memorial will be held June 28, 2019.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 27, 2019