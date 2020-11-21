Suzanne Marie Griffin Our beautiful Suzanne Marie Griffin passed away peacefully on November 14 after courageously battling colon cancer. She was born in San Francisco on September 10, 1964 to Yvonne and Cathal Griffin, and was a graduate of California State University, Sacramento, and the Bauman College Culinary School. As a personal chef, she was passionate about holistic healing and helping others eat well while living with disease. Suzanne was the life of the party, sassy and funny (last Halloween she wore a poop emoji costume to meet with her oncologist), and fiercely loved her friends. Predeceased by her father; she is survived by her mother Yvonne; sister Michelle; brother-in-law Tom Parker; and nephews McKinley and Cameron Parker. Her courage and optimism throughout her cancer fight were unrelenting and inspiring. Suzanne was a warrior from start to finish. Donations in her memory may be made to JDRF.org
, fountainproject.org
, or tocelebratelife.org
. A private family service will be held. In her honor, please share a laugh today with someone you love.