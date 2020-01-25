|
Suzzanne Theresa Kilmurray Passed away peacefully at her home January 21, 2020 in Petaluma, CA at the age of 80 years. She is joining the love of her life Raymond W Furrow who she was married to for 21 years. Her passions included Gardening, watching old movies and spending time with her family. Beloved mother to Gayle Page, Debbie Furrow, and son Raymond Furrow. Devoted Grandmother to Nathan Accomazzo, Jesse Accomazzo, Crystal Herrera, Suzzette Herrera, and Tiffany Vargas. Adored Great Grandmother to Tristyn, Ramondo, Mikhail, Aubriela, Carmen, Max, Nicholas, Aaliyah, and Benjamin. Viewing will be held January 28, 2020 between the hours of 4-8 pm at Keaton's Mortuary. Funeral services to be held the following day Wednesday January 29th, 10:30 AM at Keatons, 1022 E St. San Rafael. Reception will follow for family and friends.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020