Sybil Maureen Skinner
Sybil Maureen Skinner Sybil Maureen Skinner, age 83, passed away peacefully in her home, September 13th, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. She was born July 19, 1937 in Newhaven, England. She began her nursing career with a vision of midwifery and helped to create Kaiser's San Francisco maternal and child home health program, FAMCAP. She worked up until she was 81 years old. She loved to sing in Singers Marin and in her church choir. Sybil was a faithful leader in pastoral care, outreach and worship at her beloved Church of the Nativity. Her life was a living example of giving. She took her grandchildren to volunteer to feed the unhoused and was generous with her time, to help those in need. She was a proud member of Daughters of the British Empire, DBE. Sybil is survived by her brother William Grant and sister Elizabeth Butcher; her four daughters: Jo Watt, Catherine Skinner, Claire Talleyrand, and Cynthia Gray; grandchildren Daniel, Jonathan, Paddy, Isabel, Gracie, and Alex; and her many nephews and nieces; and by her beloved dog, Lulu. Please join us in celebrating her life, October 24th 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for a live streamed service via the church's website, nativityonthehill.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Nativity.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
