Sylvia J. Kroncke Born in Orebro, Sweden on October 14, 1935, Sylvia Ingrid Johnson Kroncke (83) left us peacefully on May 14, 2019 in her Stockton home. Sylvia was the widow of George Andrew Kroncke, with whom she shared 50 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by four children: Mark, of San Rafael; Karen (and Erik Peterson) of Stockton; Kevin (and Megan Kuykendall) of San Rafael; and Colleen (and Ray Beck) of Novato; eight grandchildren: Bailey and Peyton Beck; William and Emma Kroncke; and Justin, Jordan, Adam, and Tyler Peterson; and two great-grandchildren: Matthew and Christopher Peterson. She worked at the Standard Oil Company of California as an executive secretary for the Public Affairs department, and remained with the company for 20 years. She was a faithful member of Blessed Sacrament, St. Raphael's, and St. Michael's. Sylvia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was affectionately known as "Mormor" to all, and is remembered for her lively spirit, lightheartedness, kind soul, generosity, and zest for life and laughter. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 7th from 4:00-8:00 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m., at Keaton's Mortuary, 1022 E Street, San Rafael. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Raphael's Mission Chapel, 1104 5th Avenue, San Rafael. Immediately following the services, a reception will take place at the Elk's Lodge, 1312 Mission Avenue, San Rafael. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Joseph's Cancer Institute, 1800 N. California Street, Stockton, CA, 95204, or . The information may also be viewed on the Keaton's Mortuary website:www.keatonsmortuary.com
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019