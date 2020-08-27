Sylvia M. Costello Sylvia M. Costello, 85, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 of natural causes at her home in Mill Valley, CA. Born September 29, 1934 in East Boston, MA to Michael and Celestina Matarozzo, Sylvia was the seventh of thirteen children. Sylvia grew up on the family farm in Derry, NH. She attended Pinkerton Academy for high school and was the Snow Queen during her Senior year. After leaving New Hampshire, Sylvia lived in San Jose, San Francisco, Corte Madera, San Rafael, Sausalito, and Mill Valley, CA. Sylvia married Daniel W. Costello on March 17, 1990, in Ross, CA. During her life, Sylvia was a restaurant hostess, an elementary school teacher, and a nurse. She enjoyed tennis and golf. She and Dan were longtime members of the Meadow Club in Fairfax, CA. Sylvia also enjoyed playing slot machines, especially with friends and family while visiting the Eldorado Resort in Reno, NV. Sylvia was active in charitable events, serving for many years on the board of the Marin County Public Safety Officers Association, donating to Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, CA, and Salesian High School in Richmond, CA, and playing in many charitable golf tournaments, where she won numerous awards. Sylvia's home was frequently featured in local newspapers for her annual Christmas display along the waters of Richardson Bay in Marin County, CA. Sylvia is survived by her adult children: Bambilyn DeVere of Petaluma, CA, Colleen (Sebastyen) Jackovics of Kent Woodlands, CA, Michael Costello of San Jose, CA, and Shellie (Scott) Wyatt of Hercules, CA; her grandchildren: Anthony Jones of Santa Rosa, CA, Tiffany Jones of Santa Rosa, CA, Ashley (Ronald) Anayas of Benicia, CA, Marcus Washington of Petaluma, CA, Blake Wyatt of Altadena, CA, Daniel Jackovics of Kent Woodlands, CA, and Sierra Jackovics of Kent Woodlands, CA; great-grandchildren Aiyana Jones, Kahlea Jones, Jaiden Jones, and Jaida Jones; siblings Joseph Matarozzo of Derry, NH, Rita (Onil) Raiche of Derry, NH, Lillian Kennedy of Palm Bay, FL, James Matarozzo of Collbran, CO, Kathleen (Jon) Leaman of Ocoee, FL, and Ralph (Marvis) Matarozzo of Palm Bay, FL; honorary "son" Craig Schulz of Novato, CA; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog "Freeway." Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Daniel Costello, and her siblings Michael Matarozzo, Teresa Hersey, Carmela Chase, Anne Staples, Marie Thurston, and John Matarozzo. A small family service will be held at Keaton's Mortuary, San Rafael, CA, followed by interment at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, San Rafael, CA. Donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to the Marin Humane Society: https://www.marinhumane.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/memorial-tribute-gifts/
