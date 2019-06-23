|
Sylvia Nash Of San Rafael was born March 30, 1934 in Ohio and moved to California at 18 years old. She lived most of her adult life in Marin County. She passed away June 15, 2019 from a very rare form of cancer. She was a retired Marin County Superior Court Clerk. She is survived by her son Steve Nash (Ellen) and her daughter Becky Green (Jim), all of Marin County. She has three grandchildren, Steven, Christine and Matthew and six great-grandchildren, all of Marin and Sonoma County. She was valedictorian of her high school and an avid reader. She was a member of the Czechoslovakian Society of America and was a continual donor to many causes throughout her life. She is now with her mother, father and siblings in Heaven. She will be interred at Valley Memorial Park, Novato, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the in her name would be appreciated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 23, 2019