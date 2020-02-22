|
Sylvia Rojas Smith Passed away on February 2, 2020 in Sacramento. Born in San Francisco September 13, 1932. She was 87 years old. Sylvia graduated from Commerce High class of 1950. She worked at Gumps Dept. store for several years then had long career as a legal secretary. She met the love of her life Harold Smith (deceased) while living in San Rafael. They enjoyed close family ties, motor homing and camping. She is survived by three brothers, Richard (Joan), John (Mercedes) and Ronald (Liz); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. She will be missed by all. Funeral services pending.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020