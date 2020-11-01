Tamra Jo Howard Tamra (Tami) Howard, born in Salt Lake City, Utah October 30, 1940. Tamra peacefully lost her long battle with Parkinson's disease at home October 14, 2020 in the company of her husband and eldest son. Tamra was a graduate of Mill Valley's Tamalpais High School class of 1958; she was Miss Marin County 1959 as well as Miss Congeniality of the Miss California Pageant that year. For years she was involved with The Children's Home Society of Marin, The Jolly Rodgers Chapter that put on their local yearly haunted house. She also worked for The Dixie School District as a teachers aid at several schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Doris Evans of San Rafael. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ken Howard of Santa Rosa; brother Rick Evans of San Jose; sons Matthew Howard of Santa Rosa and David Howard of Taichung Taiwan; and grandsons Shane Howard of Chicago, and Jake Howard of Rohnert Park. One of Tamra's greatest loves outside of her family were her dogs, a committed and knowledgeable breeder of Golden Retrievers for over 40 years; she shared her love, time, and knowledge with each family that received one of her puppies as well as a lifelong friendship. She will be missed by all who knew her.



