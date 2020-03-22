|
Theba Nora Courtney Nora Courtney, 87, passed away on March 8, 2020 at home in Novato, California. As we mourn the passing of the heart and soul of our family, we are comforted by her deep love for each of us and the legacy of her resilience and determination in the face of great loss. Nora was born on April 30, 1932, the eldest child of Wadeeh "Charley" and Rashida Azim Razook of Moundridge, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, her daughter Cathy (Bart Eddy) and her grandson Sean Courtney. She is survived by her brother Gene Razook of Wichita, Kansas; her sons, Mike (Anne) Courtney, Pat (Denise) Courtney and Tom (Maggie) Courtney; and her daughters, Terry (Peter) Courtney and Jennifer (Patrick) Courtney-O'Neil. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her devoted sister-in-law Maggie Mullican, whom she considered a sister. Nora lost her parents at a young age and she and her brother went to live in Wichita, Kansas with their aunt and uncle and 11 older cousins. Nora shared many stories, both funny and poignant, about growing up in the "Big House" with her extended Lebanese family and she remained close to them, visiting Wichita frequently over the years. Nora graduated from North High School in 1950. In May of 1954 she married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Courtney of Kansas City, Kansas and together they started their family of six children. In the summer of 1966, they moved from the Midwest to San Rafael and subsequently to Novato in 1970. Just seven years later, Dick passed away suddenly, leaving Nora to raise their six children on her own. She did so with tremendous courage and love and her children consider this the greatest gift she gave them. Nora loved her children deeply and took much joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She embraced technology using her computer and iPad to stay connected with her relatives and the world. She loved gardening, hosting large family holiday parties, playing cards, finding bargains at thrift stores, treating her family to great home cooked fried chicken and Lebanese feasts, and visiting family in Kansas. Nora never forgot a birthday and her family will miss the gifts of Sweet Teleme, homemade cards, thrift store finds and the birthday bear song. She was a card-carrying (and one of the last surviving) members of the Crazy Eights. May they one day reassemble and continue their hijinks in Heaven. Nora will be remembered with gratitude by the large network of women she supported through the challenges of life. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Loretto church in Novato at a future date. Memories may be shared on the Facebook page "Remembering Nora." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 22, 2020