Theresa Peters 1929 - 2020 Theresa C. Peters passed away June 11, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of James F. White and Lily G. (Moss) White, she graduated from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, becoming an R.N. She worked at the V.A. Hospital in St. Louis, where her future husband, James W. Peters, was putting himself through dental school as an orderly. They were married, moved to California, raised two sons and spent 47 happy years together, until Jim's death. Theresa and Jim were members of Marin Ski Club, enjoying not only skiing, but year-round sociability and lifelong friendships. For years, she had fun with many friends giving puppet shows with the Dental Auxiliary, playing bocce ball, raising money for Marin Hospice by selling used books, going out to breakfast each week after Sunday Mass, and helping to arrange flowers and clean the church at St. Anselm's, where she was a parishioner since 1959. Theresa is survived by sons, Dave (Kaveri) of Benicia, and Mark (Ann) of Folsom; grandchildren Luke and Emily; sister Ceceila of Kansas City, and brother John of Martinez, Georgia. A Funeral Mass at St. Anselm's and graveside ceremony at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Terra Linda will be celebrated with immediate family. A celebration of Theresa's life will be held later, time and place TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent's Dining Room, online at www.vinnies.org or SVDP Society of Marin, 820 B St., San Rafael, CA 94901. Assisted by: Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.