Theresa Peters
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Peters 1929 - 2020 Theresa C. Peters passed away June 11, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of James F. White and Lily G. (Moss) White, she graduated from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, becoming an R.N. She worked at the V.A. Hospital in St. Louis, where her future husband, James W. Peters, was putting himself through dental school as an orderly. They were married, moved to California, raised two sons and spent 47 happy years together, until Jim's death. Theresa and Jim were members of Marin Ski Club, enjoying not only skiing, but year-round sociability and lifelong friendships. For years, she had fun with many friends giving puppet shows with the Dental Auxiliary, playing bocce ball, raising money for Marin Hospice by selling used books, going out to breakfast each week after Sunday Mass, and helping to arrange flowers and clean the church at St. Anselm's, where she was a parishioner since 1959. Theresa is survived by sons, Dave (Kaveri) of Benicia, and Mark (Ann) of Folsom; grandchildren Luke and Emily; sister Ceceila of Kansas City, and brother John of Martinez, Georgia. A Funeral Mass at St. Anselm's and graveside ceremony at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Terra Linda will be celebrated with immediate family. A celebration of Theresa's life will be held later, time and place TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent's Dining Room, online at www.vinnies.org or SVDP Society of Marin, 820 B St., San Rafael, CA 94901. Assisted by: Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved