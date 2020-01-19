|
|
Thomas A Zimmer Consummate Californian Thomas Alexander Zimmer was, surprisingly enough, born in Jacksonville, Florida on March 3, 1953. His adolescent capers unfolded across several states, until his parents, Commander David West Zimmer and Dorothy Ely Zimmer, settled down in Birmingham, Michigan. Along with his brothers Dave, Steve and John, Tom kept the teachers and administrators of Seaholm High School on their toes, although the boys could do no wrong in their mother's eyes. It was also at Seaholm were Tom met Patrice Butler, the love of his life. After an elaborately staged blind date, Patrice and Tom embarked on a five decade journey of love and growth that would bring them around the world several times over. Tom graduated from University of Michigan in 1975, and after briefly considering a PhD in Economics, enrolled at the U of M Law School, graduating in 1978 and promptly acing the Michigan Bar Exam. Soon after, Tom and Patrice decided to bring their family to the Golden State. In California, Tom's boundless enthusiasm and his restless curiosity flourished. He shared his brilliance and energy with his family, and his tireless work as a distinguished attorney provided his two sons, Zac and Trevor, with countless opportunities. Anyone who spoke with Tom knew how proud he was of his boys and their partners, Anna and Sam. Yet perhaps Tom's most defining quality was his devotion to his wife, Patrice, who was his best friend and partner in absolutely everything. Thomas was a many-time champion, in roller hockey, running, and most dramatically, his beloved Xterra triathlons. His athletic excellence and his fierce determination inspired all competitors, especially those he passed on his way to the finish line. He was an extreme athlete until his very last day. Not only was Tom the most colorful of characters, but he was also a masterful storyteller. All who met him knew that Tom was larger than life, and he continued learning and exploring right up until his final ride, with his brother John, on January 8, 2020. Everybody has a TAZ story, and we'd love to hear them all. The family will be organizing a celebration of Tom's life; please see tomzimmer.com for details. Memorial contributions may be sent to Surfrider Foundation or Audubon Canyon Ranch.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 19, 2020