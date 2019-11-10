|
Thomas Anthony Numainville Born June 21, 1943, Tom Numainville passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 after several years of struggling with Parkinson's. A native of Arkansas, Tom was born in Hot Springs to Leon and Sara Numainville and was the fourth of six children. As an Army Brat, Tom's childhood journey took him to El Paso, Texas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Fort Dix, New Jersey where he graduated from Trenton Catholic High School. Tom's childhood was filled with stories of adventure and humor, which became legend to his family. Tom attended the University of Notre Dame, earning a business degree and completing ROTC training, which led to his Army service in Okinawa where he rose to the rank of Captain. Upon completing his active duty service, Tom settled in the Bay Area and earned his MBA at UC Berkeley. Tom moved to Marin in 1970 to start a family with then-wife Julie Malet, which brought him three children (Tommy, Mark, and Nicole) and a series of full-sized Ford station wagons. In addition to excelling as a real estate executive, Tom was an avid carpenter and spent 17 years doubling the size of the family home in Larkspur primarily with the help of his brother, Leo. Always on the lookout for the next project, Tom continued to build and remodel his subsequent abodes for years to come. A devoted Catholic, Tom was very active in his parishes, first at St. Patrick's in Larkspur, then at St. Anthony's in Novato. In 2003, Tom married Linda Henderson, finding great love and happiness in their world travels, enjoyment of friends, the addition of seven grandchildren, and summers on the Coeur d'Alene River. Tom is survived by his wife, Linda; his three children; two step-daughters, their spouses and children: Tommy, Kirsten, Jaslyn and Josie; Mark, Jen, Leo, and Kate; Nicole and Tom; Jen, Chris, Jordan, and Sam; Shauna, Monte, and Greer; his brother, Richard and wife Suzanne; sister, Marianne; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A rosary, followed by sharing of memories, will be held at St. Anthony's Church in Novato on Friday, December 6 at 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony's on Saturday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Marin Pregnancy Clinic.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 10 to Dec. 1, 2019