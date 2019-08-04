|
|
Thomas Choon Ngak Wang Thomas Choon Ngak Wang passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019, in Singapore after a sudden but short illness. Thomas was born in Swatow, China on April 14, 1934 and enjoyed a dynamic 50 year career in financial services as a banker, securities trader and life insurance advisor in Singapore. Thomas lived in Marin County from 2003 - 2013. During those 10 years, he made an immeasurable impact among the communities of Tam Valley School and Marin Country Day School. In retirement and as a crossing guard at Tam Valley School in Mill Valley, he would stand at the corner of Bell Lane and Enterprise Concourse, rain or shine, to guard Tam Valley students safely to school. He would often say that his time as a crossing guard was his most fulfilling career experience. An active community member of Marin Country Day School, where his grandchildren were students, Thomas, among many things, helped drive carpool and generously donated his cooking skills to school auctions. He was an integral part of his grandchildren's lives in school. Thomas knew the way to a person's heart is through the stomach. Friends would fly in from all over the world for a meal prepared by Thomas. In addition to his cooking prowess, Thomas was a "people's person:" courteous, respectful, immensely patient, athletic, handsome, and sharply funny, making real and organic connections with people was easy for him. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Daphne Chia-Wang; daughter Denise Wang-Kline; son-in-law Robert David Kline; grandchildren, Dustin, Lauren and Nathan Kline and many relatives in Singapore. Contributions in Thomas' memory may be made to Tam Valley School, PTA Congress of Parents, Teachers and Staff, Tamalpais Valley School. https://tamvalleystore.com/donate
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 4, 2019